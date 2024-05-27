Dragon's Den star to appear at inaugural 'Peakefest'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nicola Peake from Bridgnorth has founded six-figure businesses, sold them, and grown them again from the ground up.

Having experienced this flip side of success, the 45-year-old businesswoman said she “is on a mission to support others in business” and is launching Peakefest in the autumn.

Nicola Peake

The business festival will feature Sara Davies MBE, founder and creative director of Crafter's Companion and star of BBC Dragon's Den as a keynote speaker.

Guests can look forward to hearing about Sara’s lessons learnt as an entrepreneur and how she juggles a hugely successful career with family life.

Nicola said: “An inspiration to many entrepreneurs, it is an honour to open my stage to Sara Davies MBE. At the young age of just 21, Sara founded the global, multi million pound business Crafter's Companion.

“In April 2019, Sara became the youngest-ever female dragon to join BBC One's Dragons' Den. She regularly co-presents on BBC's magazine programme, Morning Live, and the British public got to know her more when alongside Vicky Pattison, Laura Whitmore and Alex Scott, Sara completed Comic Relief's first all-female celebrity challenge in February 2024, trekking four days across the Arctic to raise money for Red Nose Day. I know she is going to fire everyone up and look forward to her sharing her learnings and stories.”

Sara will be joined by Bianca Miller-Cole, who appeared on BBC's The Apprentice in 2014, and has since been named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

Headline speaker Sarah Gray, will also be taking to the stage, to share how she has hosted over 300 events and closed over 1,500 high ticket sales in the last four years using simple social and speaking strategies.

Peakefest is also providing opportunities for lesser known faces to be seen and heard, as Nicola said she has curated the programme to provide opportunities for business owners at all stages in their journeys to share their message.

Nicola said:“At PeakeFest we want to do things differently. There are tons of events where you can listen to the best in the industry, but you never get to spend any time with them. Throughout this weekend our fantastic keynote speakers are ready to guide you through immersive workshops, teaching you how to implement new strategies into your business, without the need to purchase a four-figure course.

“Speakers will continue their teachings in their own Tipis, which will house approximately 30-40 people at a time, where they will expand on their talks and bring more teachings and advice. There is no-one else doing this.”

PeakeFest is set to be held at Weston Park, Shropshire on September, 27-29. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available at: peakefest.co.uk