Care service swaps cakes for cash in fundraiser for Dementia UK

The care service held a cake stand on Tuesday morning, May 21, until 5pm at their Lasyard base in Bridgnorth, and raised £216 for charity.

Staff baked cakes themselves and welcomed cake donations from friends and family. The home care provider sold chocolate cake, coffee cake, lemon drizzle, cheesecakes, and shortbread.

Event organiser and home care director, Jackie Garratt, holds Dementia UK close to her heart and was pleased to see extraordinary support for their charity cake sale.

"It went very well, really well," said Jackie. "We didn't have many cakes left at all.

Severn Valley Home Care are raising money for Dementia UK. Pictured: Jackie Garratt holding cakes and colleagues Kristina Greig,Tracey Hartland, Debs Weir, Kim Read.

"We had a lot of people coming. We have a lot of different businesses here and they come for appointments, so while they were waiting they enjoyed a piece of cake and a cup of coffee.

"We're very pleased with how much we raised, we didn't think we'd get anything like that.

"My 96-year-old Mum had dementia herself and a lot of our clients that we support in their own homes have dementia, so it’s very close to our hearts really.

"I think a lot of people out there don’t have the support that they need when they have the disease.

"It could be a companion call to have some company and people to sit and listen, or someone to have a cup of tea, or go for a drive with them and support them on day-to-day life.

"There’s not enough support out there for families."

Jackie is also walking a mile a day - every morning - to raise money for Dementia UK, she has raised £40 so far.

The care worker's personal experiences have inspired her to raise as much money as she can for the charity.

She said: "It depends what types of dementia you have, but with my mum she is very competitive and can get very stressful with that.

"The more support you can get then the more it helps."