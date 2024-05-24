Shropshire charity aims to help businesses achieve climate change targets

Save Our Shropshire is supporting a UKSPF Upskilling Programme run by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce ,fully funded by the UK’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

The programme provides a number of courses that Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs), based in the Shropshire Council Local Authority area, can access to upskill their workforce to increase productivity and grow.

Save Our Shropshire, in association with Anne-Marie Soulsby from The Sustainable Life Coach, has extensive experience in delivering climate-related courses across the UK. SOS is a Platinum-certified organisation working with the Carbon Literacy Project.

They will explain in an easy-to-understand and engaging style how to tackle all the mysteries of “going green” and help companies make the most of the opportunities – both revenue increasing and cost reduction. Those leaving the course, organisers say, will be confident in knowing what to do, and pledge actions that will make a real difference to their company.

“All businesses are struggling at present with the high cost of energy, inflation of all key inputs, and their customers are struggling too," said Richard Watkins, of Save Our shropshire.

"High Streets graphically illustrate this by the deserts of empty shop fronts. This course is not about polar bears and shrinking ice caps. It will provide a focus on how to reduce waste, reduce costs, and find opportunities at the “green frontier” that will fuel growth and innovation from new technologies and green demands from consumers. SME teams will pledge actions that could transform their business.”

The first dates for the course will be in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, June 19 and Oswestry on Thursday, July 11.

There is a limit to numbers, so do book as soon as you can.

Register your interest with Save Our Shropshire via saveourshropshire.org/low-carbon-business-for-sme.