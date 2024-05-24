On the ball to help young people into work

A Shropshire and Telford Youth Hub is being delivered in a partnership between the Department for Work & Pensions and Shrewsbury Town Foundation.

The partners are currently working closely with 68 young people throughout Telford and Shropshire, supporting them into the world.

Louise Johnson, Partnership Manager for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin at the Department for Work and Pensions, Work and Health Services said: "Although it is early days we have already had some amazing successes with four young people going into paid work.

"One young person has started an apprenticeship and three young people have had work experience. One person has attended a jobs trial and we are currently waiting on the outcome of six job interviews.

"We are working closely with the foundation and young people that are referred to the youth hub."

Calvin Latham Education & Employability Manager at The Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation added: "The football club has a good platform to engage with younger people and we have a good standing locally.

"We have a team working full time to get people into work as quickly as possible. It's a one-stop shop for young people looking to access the work place.

"For us, the key is making sure those who attend the hub are physically and mentally healthy to access the workplace.

"We support them by providing skills testing to help them access the roles they are looking for.

"If they haven't got the skills they need, we work with local partners to give them the support and qualifications needed.

"We work to build their confidence and it has worked nicely in the time we have had. It's great to see young people who are already showing positive signs."

Find out more about the Youth Hub by emailing youthhub@foundationstfc.co.uk.

You can also search for https://www.foundationstfc.co.uk/the-youth-hub/