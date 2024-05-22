Stuart is hoping to clean up with new business

Stuart Keogh was employed by HMP Featherstone for four years and during this time helped over 300 men to gain NVQ qualifications in industrial cleaning.

The father of five wanted a change of career in order to fit in with family responsibilities so enrolled on a business start-up course with Good2Great, based in Bridgnorth.

His new firm, Keogh Cleaning Services, specialises in cleaning carpets, upholstery and ovens for domestic and business clients in Staffordshire, Shropshire and Wolverhampton.

“We are based in Codsall and are picking up more and more customers in the region through advertising and word of mouth recommendations,” said Stuart, who attended a two-day workshop with Good2Great.

“The Good2Great team have been amazing from day one and the support and resources they provided have proved invaluable in my journey,” he added.

The free business start-up workshops, being held throughout this year, are managed by South Staffordshire District Council, backed by a grant from the government’s shared prosperity fund programme, part of its Levelling Up agenda.

The next events will be held at Codsall Community Hub on June 11 and 12 and anyone interested in joining the course can apply via Tamsin Preece on 01746 330730, start@good-2-great.co.uk or https://bit.ly/49fBen6

Match-funded grants of up to £1,000 are available for eligible businesses.