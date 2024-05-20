'I couldn’t believe my name was called out!' says award-winning Shropshire business owner

Jeevan Punj, founder of Elite Hampers, has received a Woman Who Achieves Award to recognise and celebrate achievements in business.

She received the honour after attending a full of inspirational talks at the awards ceremony held at the historic Coombe Abbey in Warwickshire.

Founder of Woman Who, Sandra Garlick MBE, said: “Jeevan’s mission is simply to make people happy. She deserves the recognition for her achievements to date and is a great role model to inspire others."

Elite Hampers is a corporate gifting business which Jeevan created to recognise and appreciate those who make businesses work.

Jeevan said: “Winning is an incredible honour and a wonderful way to be recognised as a new woman in business.

"I couldn’t believe my name was called out! As I walked onto the stage to receive my award I was blown away by the cheering in the crowd, everyone in the room celebrated with me. It was beautiful."

In 2023 Elite Hampers won two LUXlife Magazine awards and the business was a winner of Small Business Sunday, a weekly initiative set up by former Dragon Dens star, Theo Paphitis.

Jeevan met Theo earlier this year to celebrate her win and said: “I have had a brilliant start to 2024 and can’t wait to see what else is to come!"