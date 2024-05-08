TSB announces branch closures, including some in West Midlands

The latest round of branch closures will start in September, and continue through to next year.

TSB plans to close its branches in Teme Street, Tenbury Wells and Watergate Street, Whitchurch next May.

"We have not taken the decision to close our Whitchurch and Tenbury Wells branches lightly, but our customers are banking differently – with a clear shift to digital banking," a spokesperson for TSB said.

They added customer transactions at the Whitchurch branch have fallen by 59 per cent between December 2019 and December 2023 and by 47 per cent at Tenbury Wells over the same period. They added there is a Post Office or free to use ATM within a mile of each branch.

The spokesman added that, under new industry arrangements, LINK has independently reviewed the impact of the closures on the local community and recommended a banking hub be opened in Whitchurch.

The banking hub will offer a counter service operated by Post Office colleagues, and a private space where staff from different banks will be available on different days.

TSB said they will open a pop-up banking service in Tenbury Wells, which will be available in the community one day a week.

Meanwhile, TSB will also close its branch in Tyburn Road, Pype Hayes, Birmingham on September 26 of this year.

A branch in Trelawny Square, Flint, is also set to close next year.

Trade union Unite said the decision by the UK high street lender was a “grave mistake”.

“These workers perform essential work in the fraud departments and across the branch network,” Unite’s regional officer Andy Case said.

“Through extensive negotiations Unite has been able to substantially reduce the number of jobs at risk.

“However, that isn’t sufficient, the union is pressing TSB to urgently reconsider its damaging bank branch closures plan.”

Unite said it will be holding fresh negotiations with TSB about ways to further reduce job losses and to support members affected by the changes.

TSB said it had decided to close the local branches because not enough customers were using them.

About 96% of all the bank’s transactions take place outside of a branch, with the number of in-store transactions falling by 43% over the past four years.

A spokesman for TSB said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.

“We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”

TSB will have 175 branches across the UK after the latest round of closures.

The lender said it is opening two more “Pods” in local communities, where customers can speak to an expert and get help with using mobile and online banking, and withdraw and deposit cash.

It will also be opening a pop-up service in six new locations which people can visit for face-to-face support, including making payments, getting product information and help with digital banking.

In February, TSB said it was setting aside £29 million for a programme of cost-saving initiatives.

It was working on reducing business expenses and generating more income by simplifying the business and making it more efficient.

It has already closed 10 branches over the past year.