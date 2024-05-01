Aldi's appeal to public to help find new locations in Shropshire

In a bid to recognise the invaluable input of its customers, the supermarket is calling on the public to help it identify where in Britain needs new Aldi stores most.

Aldi has already listed Church Stretton as a required town but other areas which have the most suggestions will also be considered as part of Aldi’s commitment to build hundreds of new stores across Britain.

Aldi has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years and currently has more than 1,000 stores.

It is committed to continuing towards its long-term target of over 1,500 stores across the UK.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”

Those wanting to put their town forward to be considered should contact the supermarket by emailing NextNewStore@Aldi.co.uk, stating their postcode and why they believe their area needs a new Aldi store.

Aldi is asking for suggestions to be submitted by May 31 with the supermarket planning to update customers on the results and its latest priority ‘wish list’ later this year.

Lidl yesterday announced plans to open hundreds of new stores across the country – including sites in South Shropshire.

The company said it wants to create thousands of new jobs and has several locations in Shropshire on its wish-list.

Ludlow and Church Stretton are among the list of desired locations for potential new stores, bosses at the firm have said.

And the company is also looking to open stores in Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Whitchurch and Shifnal, as well as further sites in Shrewsbury and Telford.