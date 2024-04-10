Broadband boost as Voneus awarded £12 million to connect 6,000 Shropshire premises

Thousands of homes and businesses will receive the boost after Voneus was awarded £12 million through the government’s Project Gigabit programme.

The 18-month project is part of the government’s £5 billion plan to upgrade hard-to-reach communities across the UK to gigabit-capable broadband.

The programme will help grow the economy, with new digital infrastructure delivering better-paid jobs and creating opportunity right across the country.

The Voneus network will be rolled out across large areas of rural Shropshire, including Alberbury, Westbury, Snailbeach, Wentnor, Ford, Hanwood, Longden, Dorrington, Leebotwood and Bicton, bringing faster, more reliable broadband to local residents and communities.

Work building the new full fibre network has already begun with the first properties ready to connect before the end of the year.

In conjunction with the government, Voneus will also provide private investment to deliver this transformative initiative and expand its existing coverage in Shropshire.

Following a merger with the former Shropshire based SWS Broadband in September 2023, Voneus is already committed to building full fibre in towns and villages across South Shropshire, including Church Stretton, Bishop’s Castle and Craven Arms.

Voneus CEO Christopher Traggio, said: “Voneus is excited to strengthen its partnership with BDUK, adding this project to the several thousand homes that have already benefited from our joint efforts.

“As a BDUK partner, and a leader in rural gigabit connectivity, we work hard to enable residents and small businesses to join the switch to better broadband."

Councillor Robert Macey, Shropshire Council cabinet member with responsibility for Culture and Digital, said: “As a rural county we welcome the investment which will benefit 6,000 properties in Shropshire by providing fast, reliable broadband.

“Not only will this investment in our digital infrastructure help to keep our residents connected, but, since many of Shropshire's small businesses are operated from households across the county, it is essential for the future of the local economy."

Minister for Data and Digital Infrastructure, Julia Lopez, added: “Project Gigabit is set to revolutionise connectivity in hard-to-reach areas across Shropshire. Thanks to this government investment, sluggish broadband will soon be a thing of the past for many rural communities.

“From Snailbeach to Leebotwood, residents and businesses in rural areas will soon bid farewell to buffering woes, not only improving lives but supporting our mission to grow the economy.”