Sky is the limit for team at Shrewsbury's Morris Lubricants

Members of Shrewsbury-based Morris Lubricants, alongside fellow Paterson Enterprises Limited companies, GB Lubricants and Morris Leisure have adopted the three life-saving air ambulance services as their charities for 2024.

Two employees of Morris Lubricants, Elliot Hotchkiss, Senior Buyer and Clayton Matcham, Internal Sales Account Manager, have courageously signed up for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Tandem Skydive at Tilstock Airfield on May 8 to support fundraising.

The exhilarating skydive is just one of many fundraising activities planned during the year to boost funds, including a charity football match, an Open the Box game, cake sales, various raffles and a Christmas jumper competition.

Clayton has a special reason for wanting to support the air ambulance service, as his father, Neil, was airlifted to hospital with a broken collarbone after a motorcycle accident around 20 years ago.

“The air ambulances are great charities to support, especially as my dad has been in one of them when he was airlifted to hospital in Bangor,” he said. “I have always thought the idea of doing a skydive would be very exhilarating. The fact that it is for a very good cause pushed me to do it even more, although I expect I’ll be nervous when it comes to jumping out of the hatch of a plane at 10,000ft.

“Elliot and I hope to raise as much money for the charity as possible."

Commending Clayton and Elliot, Morris Lubricants’ Executive Chairman Andrew Goddard said: “They are both very brave to be taking on this challenge and let’s hope they raise a lot of money. I am very proud of them but shall be supporting them with my feet firmly planted on the ground.

“We chose the air ambulance services as our charities for 2024 because they do such fantastic work and have the potential to be called upon by any of our employees as well as our customers, although we hope they don’t have to.”

Casey Johnson, Corporate Partnerships Executive at Midlands Air Ambulance said the charity is “thrilled” to be supported by these businesses.

She added, “Being supported alongside both Wales and Great North Air Ambulance will raise further awareness of the advanced pre-hospital care air ambulance services bring to those in critical need across the UK.”

“After seeing the success of the companies’ previous fundraising efforts, we are extremely grateful to have them on board as a new corporate partner, raising vital funds for our lifesaving service.

“We have discussed many great ideas for the year ahead and we very much look forward to working together and have many exciting plans for this partnership.”

Donations can be made at morrislubricants.co.uk/our-story/news/business-news/skys-limit-morris-lubricants-support-air-ambulance