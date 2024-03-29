Ludlow consultancy proud after landing diversity and inclusion award

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ludlow-based Globility Coaching Ltd was founded by Marina Ibrahim and won the esteemed Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) 2024 Diversity & Inclusion Award for the West Midlands region.

Marina, a British-German thought leader with Egyptian roots, leads Globility Coaching and said: "My unique multicultural background and extensive cross-cultural experiences fuel our mission to dismantle barriers and champion inclusive workplaces."

Since its foundation in 2011, Globility Coaching has worked to transform businesses into entities that genuinely embody inclusivity.

"Aligning my work with the principles of the Diversity & Inclusion Award underscores my commitment to cultural agility and the eradication of discrimination," Marina added.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Globility Coaching has been honoured with the Diversity and Inclusion Award.

"This recognition is not just an award to me; it's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion that I pour into making diversity and inclusion not just a part of my business model, but a lived reality for the communities and organisations I serve.

"It fills me with immense pride and joy to see our efforts recognised in such a prestigious forum. I am excited about the opportunity to connect with fellow winners, share our experiences, and celebrate our achievements together at the UK Finals on May 9."