With rail line finally set to reopen, Wellington traders hope for train travel business boost

It is expected that the rail service between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury will be reinstated on Good Friday.

It has been closed for three weeks for emergency repairs following a 5,000 tonne landslip next to the line between Wellington and Oakengates.

“As a town, we can’t wait to have the station in operation once again,” said Paola Armstrong of the Love Wellington organisation.

“We are so lucky to have such a brilliant rail service from here and it has been missed over the last few weeks.

“The town can now get into the Easter spirit, with all the retailers gearing up for a busy time."

“It’s fantastic seeing all the traders at Wellington Market preparing for the Bank Holiday weekend.

"There’s so much choice now and customers are always welcomed with a friendly face, good chat and something delicious to eat!” she added.

Jenny Duff, who runs the Beautiful Bargains stall on the market, welcomed the opening of the train line.

“Wellington Market is open on Good Friday and Easter Saturday and we are really looking forward to a busy weekend.

“We are expecting it to be a popular time here, with the train line hopefully operating as normal at last.”