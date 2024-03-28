Shropshire firm appoint experienced chartered surveyor Ellen

Rural Property and Compulsory Purchase experts Wilson Fearnall have appointed Ellen Plowright as a fully qualified Rural Chartered Surveyor.

Ellen has experience working with farmers and rural businesses, on large infrastructure projects, and has a detailed knowledge of complex compulsory purchase matters.

Graduating from Shropshire’s class leading Harper Adams University in 2018, with a First Class Degree in Rural Enterprise and Land Management, Ellen became a Member of the RICS and Fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers in 2019.

She lives on her family's arable and beef farm in south Shropshire, her practical agricultural background gives her a deeper understanding of the industry and has inspired her to support other farming businesses through her work.

Ellen said: “I am excited to join Wilson Fearnall and am looking forward to supporting our existing and new clients on a broad range of rural business and farming matters, from business planning and grant applications to all sorts of diversification projects”.

Managing Director of Wilson Fearnall, Richard Fearnall, added: “Ellen really understands farming businesses, the people in the sector and what drives the industry. We are lucky to have her on board and I am sure she will deliver outstanding support to all of our clients”.