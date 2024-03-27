Qualifications Wales chief calls for greater collaboration to benefit learners

Philip Blaker will make the call when he delivers a keynote speech at the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) conference at the International Convention Centre Wales on Friday.

Mr Blaker’s presentation will focus on three key issues: how the qualifications system is responding to emerging needs whilst maintaining relevance for today; current work being undertaken by Qualifications Wales to develop and review qualifications and a future vision for the qualifications system.

He will emphasise the power of collaboration and the importance of key partners working together to benefit the learners of today and tomorrow.

Whilst acknowledging current challenges, such as financial constraints and diverging policies within the UK devolved nations, he will stress the opportunities created with the establishment of the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research (CTER).

He will highlight the opportunity for CTER and Qualifications Wales to work together to integrate apprenticeship framework reviews and create an effective qualifications system for post-16 education and training providers.

Themed ‘Apprenticeships, Skills for Economic Growth in Wales’, the conference has City & Guilds as headline sponsor.

Other keynote speakers will be Rhian Edwards, the Welsh Government’s executive director of further education and apprenticeships, NTFW strategic director Lisa Mytton, City & Guilds policy, stakeholder and partnerships manager (Nations and Ireland) Angharad Lloyd Beynon and Agored Cymru chief executive officer Darren Howells.

Also featuring an apprenticeship panel discussion, the conference will focus on “building tomorrow's success today”. Delegates will discuss how to unleash potential through apprenticeships, empowering futures, empowering employers and driving economic prosperity.

Workshops span from ‘Growing SMEs through skills development’ and ‘Mental health stigma in workplace settings’ to ‘Exploring how digital technologies can enhance the learning and assessment experience of apprentices’ and ‘Navigating the opportunities and challenges of AI’.

Angharad said: "City & Guilds are proud to be the headline sponsor for a conference which emphasises apprenticeships and skills as catalysts for economic growth. We believe in empowering individuals with the knowledge and expertise to drive prosperity, fostering a future where skills shape a thriving economy."