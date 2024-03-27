New Shrewsbury fitness facility opens doors in time for Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tom Meehan will open the doors to TM Fitness this Easter weekend.

The new space is located at the Shrewsbury Golf Driving Range site on Telford Way.

Offering personal training, private small group sessions and a range of unique fitness classes, Tom said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for people to rethink their training methods, try something new as well as enjoy some experienced, focussed and dedicated coaching sessions."

TM Fitness will be opening this weekend

Inside the new facility

TM Fitness will launch as an official HYROX affiliated gym.

HYROX is fitness racing for everyone including running, rowing, sled pushes, sled pulls, burpee jumps and lunges.

Tom will hold open days on Saturday from 10.30am-2.30pm and Sunday, 10.30am-12.30pm.

Visit tm-fitness.com for details or email tom@tm-fitness.com