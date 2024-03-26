The UK's leading high street nursery brand will be in Shrewsbury this week

A 1,385 square-foot section of Meole Brace's Next will open as a Mamas & Papas concession on Thursday, March 28.

The concession, which will stock furniture, travel systems and children's clothing, will be the brand's 29th store opening with Next.

To celebrate the opening, the brand will be offering 10 per cent off any in-store purchase until Monday, April 1.

Nathan Williams, chief executive officer at Mamas & Papas, said: “A customer visiting us in our new NEXT store location will have access to our dedicated Mamas & Papas team of experts, who will provide tailored, independent advice and recommendations to parents-to-be and their families.

"Being able to test and compare pushchairs, have car seats fitted into their car before buying, and gaining nursery furniture inspiration is something every new parent should have access to.

“The Shrewsbury concession marks our 29th store opening with NEXT and helps us to continue to deliver our goal of being the most accessible nursery brand on the high street.”

The store is open from 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.