Telford's Luceco sustains its momentum into 2024

Revealing audited results for the year to December 31, Luceco said revenue: was up 1.3 per cent to £209m and like-for-like revenue up 1.7 per cent compared to the previous year.

Adjusted operating profit was up 9.1 per cent to £24m, from£22m, reflecting a return to strong gross margins.

Chief Executive Officer, John Hornby said: "Luceco has delivered a strong set of results across all key performance metrics in the year, despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

"With adjusted operating profit up 9 per cent to £24m and strong free cash flow generation of £18m, we are pleased with the Group's progress during the year.

"These results are testament to the strength of the Group's market positions, clear strategy and business model.

"As a result of the team's constant hard work, the Group is exceedingly well placed for growth through organic and further M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) activity in 2024 with its strong operational leverage and strong balance sheet.

"Whilst we are mindful of the economic environment in 2024, we have a number of exciting product developments in progress, which provide us with good medium and long-term opportunities for growth together with our bolt on acquisition strategy, including the exciting recent acquisition of D-Line."