Telford offices use game-changing tech to improve EPC in record time

Telford Plaza has received the boost following the implementation of sustainable technology from the team at Re:Volve Real Estates.

Cutting-edge technology, called ReTune transformed the 160,000 sq ft office building to a thriving, profitable asset taking its EPC rating from a D to a C in a matter of weeks.

Using Re:Tune the team executed a thorough overhaul, optimising services such as energy efficiency, sustainability technology and staff management.

The team successfully increased the property's occupancy rate from 20 per cent to 100 per cent, all while reducing operational service charge costs to just £7 per sq ft – a substantial decrease from the previous £12.

Ciddy Patel, Director at Telford Plaza said: “Since working with the team at Re:Volve on Telford Plaza, we’ve witnessed a thorough approach to all aspects of management, particularly in reducing costs and extracting value.

“What stood out was their impressive expertise in implementing innovative and sustainable technology, which significantly cut our energy costs and wastage, leading to an impressive 52 per cent reduction in operating costs.”

Launched as a crucial step towards complying with the governments clean air legislation impacting office environments, Re:Tune controls and monitors air quality within offices to meet necessary clean air levels.

Implemented in every one of the property firm’s projects, the system stands as the most cost-effective method not only to improve EPC ratings but also to reduce ongoing running costs, therefore assisting in reducing occupier and landlord void costs.

The technology monitors key equipment, like HVAC and water systems, remotely to ensure fast action on equipment failures. This is coupled with data analysis, to identify optimisation strategies to safely reduce service levels on days with minimal occupancy, cut down costly call-outs and improve quality for occupants.

Anna Main, founder of Re:Volve, said, “For too long the property sector has been aware of its responsibility to sustainability. However, the lack of clear, cost-effective strategies has left many perplexed about where to even start.

“This is where Re:Tune comes in to make light work of optimising energy consumption, meeting carbon targets, and compliance with ever-evolving regulations.

"We can monitor all systems in line with occupancy levels, detect leaks and potential compliance issues, and address poor air quality quickly to maintain a safe working environment for occupants."