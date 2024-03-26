That’s according to Mark Hooper, of Visit Shropshire, after businesses in the area claimed a whole host of honours at the 2024 West Midlands Tourism Awards. It also comes after Shropshire was named as a ‘destination to watch’ by travel trade organisation ABTA, in January and follows a report from Visit Shropshire in December which revealed tourism boosted the local economy by £767.23 million last year.

Mr Hooper said: “The success is fantastic for Shropshire and it again shows the strength of the tourism scene here and our hospitality businesses. With regards to those awards we have outperformed everywhere in the West Midlands, including some big cities. Tourism here really is going from strength to strength and the aim is to continue that momentum.

“Our ambition is to help boost visitors numbers by ten per cent every year. In 2022 we had 13.19m visitors and 2023 figures are due next month.

“We will look to continue to increase visitor numbers which then reflects in how many jobs are created and how much money is spent in the county. It’s a target for ambitious growth but something we believe in and we are also hoping to increase the number of overnight stays, moving away from just day trips. That’s part of our overall goal for the Shropshire economy. Awards such as these go towards that goal to raise the profile of Shropshire.”

Among the winners were Love2Stay Shrewsbury, crowned gold medallist in the Camping, Glamping, Holiday Park and Small Serviced Accommodation of the Year category. Scout’s Meadow took silver and Riverside Cabins took bronze in that category.

Riverside Cabins scooped the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award and Shrewsbury Food Festival won gold in the Tourism Event of the Year section.

Fishmore Hall was the gold medallist in the Small Serviced Accommodation of the Year section. Burlton Cottages & Spa won the Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year category.