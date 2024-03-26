Shropshire “firmly on the tourist map” says MP

The North Shropshire MP visited Riverside Cabins, based on the banks of the River Perry at Wykey just outside Ruyton-XI-Towns, to hear from the owners and Visit Shropshire representatives about the growth in tourism across the county.

The team at Riverside Cabins were recently recognised in the West Midlands Tourism Awards for the third time, winning Best Sustainable, Ethical & Responsible Business, followed up by winning Green Tourism’s Silver Award.

Mrs Morgan said: “North Shropshire is a wonderful place to visit and has a growing tourist economy, especially with so many more people now keen to holiday closer to home in the UK.

“It was fascinating to hear from Visit Shropshire about the growth in the industry and how North Shropshire is helping to put the country firmly on the tourist map. There is a lot of scope for further growth, which will continue to create the good jobs people need to live and work in a rural part of the country like ours.

“The stunning site at Riverside Cabins attracts people from across the country to spend time and money in our local pubs, restaurants and shops.

“The team there have worked extremely hard to create a site we can be proud to have here in North Shropshire, and they deserve a lot of praise for their work.”