London advertising agency opens new office in Shrewsbury

Boost Direct has moved into first floor offices at 2-3 Wyle Cop as part of an exciting expansion for the company, which also has offices in London.

Boost Direct connects businesses with customers across the country via digital screens.

The company's new Shrewsbury office suite provides well-appointed accommodation and forms part of an attractive four-storey multi-occupied period building.

Sarah Caton, sales manager at Boost Direct, said: “We have an office in London and we’ve now opened a sales office here in Shrewsbury.

“We have taken on the whole first floor and are expanding the sales team by taking on new staff.

“The office has a great location in the heart of Shrewsbury. That means we are around other local businesses, which is always good.”

Josh Hyde, who handled the letting of the office suite for Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “The property occupies a prominent location front Wyle Cop, close to the end of the High Street which links to Pride Hill, Shrewsbury's prime retail area.

"The suite comprises four individual office rooms with separate kitchenette and toilet facilities, and has separate ground floor access from Wyle Cop.

“We are pleased to have completed a letting to Boost Direct and wish the company every success in their new Shrewsbury premises.”