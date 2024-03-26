Shropshire Star
£1.7m boost to support Telford firm's scheme for sustainable maritime technologies

A Telford firm and its partners have been handed a government grant of nearly £1.7million to support a project focused on more sustainable maritime technologies.

By Matthew Panter
Cemex are involved in the scheme

Iconsys and its partners have been awarded funding by the Department for Transport for the next stage of development of a shore power system which eliminate the operation of on-board diesel engines while its ships are discharging marine aggregates.

Following the success of initial paper-based feasibility studies, iconsys is working in partnership with University of Warwick and global building materials supplier CEMEX, to deliver a shore power system demonstrator specifically tailored to understand self-discharging commercial vessel’s demanding electrical load fluctuations.

It will incorporate battery energy storage and solar photovoltaic energy generation, plus integrated hardware-in-the-loop simulation to both virtually expand the capability of the system and validate modelling software predictions.

