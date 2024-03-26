£1.7m boost to support Telford firm's scheme for sustainable maritime technologies

Iconsys and its partners have been awarded funding by the Department for Transport for the next stage of development of a shore power system which eliminate the operation of on-board diesel engines while its ships are discharging marine aggregates.

Following the success of initial paper-based feasibility studies, iconsys is working in partnership with University of Warwick and global building materials supplier CEMEX, to deliver a shore power system demonstrator specifically tailored to understand self-discharging commercial vessel’s demanding electrical load fluctuations.

It will incorporate battery energy storage and solar photovoltaic energy generation, plus integrated hardware-in-the-loop simulation to both virtually expand the capability of the system and validate modelling software predictions.