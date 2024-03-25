Belvoir crowns Shrewsbury office as Franchise of the Year

Paul Wallace-Tarry and his son Richard have scooped the top prize at Belvoir’s Annual Awards 2024, with their Shrewsbury office crowned Belvoir Franchise of the Year.

The Belvoir 2024 Annual Awards were held after a champagne reception and black-tie dinner at the Delta Marriot Hotel, Nottingham, with awards presented by Franchise Director Ian Maclean and former CEO Dorian Gonsalves.

A total of 30 awards were presented on the night, in a range of categories, from Sales Office of the Year to Community Champions, but the highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Belvoir Franchise of the Year Gold Award 2024.

“We are absolutely over the moon to have won this award,” said Paul, who with Richard runs a highly successful father and son business partnership, with an office based on Swan Hill, Shrewsbury.

“It is a fantastic achievement, as there are so many brilliant franchisees within the Belvoir network. To have been selected as Franchise of the Year is amazing, and great testimony to the hard work and commitment of our team.

“We now have a team of nine people and do our best to provide outstanding customer service to all our clients, whether they are landlords or vendors. We look forward to continuing to do this for many years to come.”

Paul is looking forward to retiring later this year, having completed 30 years in the Royal Engineers prior to starting his Belvoir business in 2003.

After a decade of working in the industry in Central London, his son Richard joined Belvoir Shrewsbury in 2016 and is slowly taking charge of the business. In 2021 Paul’s commitment to Belvoir was recognised with a Belvoir Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I said that I had one foot on the road to retirement when I won the Lifetime Achievement Award, and I’m definitely further down that road now,” added Paul.

“There really could be no better way for me to end my career than for Belvoir Shrewsbury to win the Belvoir Franchise of the Year award! I am delighted for the team, and I know that my son Richard will continue to take the business from strength to strength. As for me, I will look forward to spending more time travelling with my wife Jackie and entertaining my grandchildren. I will also be learning Italian, doing more reading, and watching the cricket at Edgbaston!”

Belvoir Franchise Director Ian Maclean said: “This coveted Gold Award, which was sponsored by Let Alliance, has gone to a franchise that truly epitomises and embraces every aspect of the Belvoir brand.

“Belvoir Shrewsbury has grown considerably in sales and lettings over the years and their estate agency service is now very well established," he said.

"Compliance is extremely important to Belvoir, and Belvoir Shrewsbury had a great audit score last year, which shows how committed they are to all aspects of running their successful franchise business.

"In addition, this is an office that is always happy to engage with the marketing team and work closely with the franchise support team at Central Office, with Richard recently becoming Chairman of the West Midlands BNG. Many congratulations to the team at Belvoir Shrewsbury."