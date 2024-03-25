Airport invests in tracking software

It is one of many initiatives that the airport has implemented to ensure it is continually progressing and developing new ideas for its neighbouring community and to ensure it is working towards its sustainability strategy.

The introduction of this software falls in line with the strategy, which commits to being a responsible neighbour and sets out to be transparent, with data being shared with the local community.

Members of the public may now use WebTrak’s interactive interface to view information such as: a flight’s point of closest approach to their homes, aircraft noise levels, and more.

In addition, users have the option to report any concerns that they may have directly to the airport as WebTrak also provides a quick link to a contact form.

WebTrak is highly accurate and uses the same radar feed as Air Traffic Control. Due to this, it’s easy for users to identify and investigate operations within their area.

Tom Denton, head of sustainability at Birmingham Airport said: “As an airport, we rightly have an obligation and commitment to work with our community. WebTrak enables transparent, two-way communication and dialogue with our neighbours, ensuring that we are delivering on the promises within our Sustainability Strategy and plan.”

You can open the WebTrak application at webtrak.emsbk.com/bhx1