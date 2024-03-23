Shrewsbury care home shortlisted for prestigious national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, has been nominated for the ‘Best New Care Home’ in the Care Home Awards 2024.

The Care Home Awards recognise teams and individuals that epitomise excellence, innovation, dedication and outstanding contributions within the care sector.

Oxbow Manor, which opened its doors last year, has been praised for its commitment to cultivating strong relationships with the local community.

This includes the home’s pioneering partnership with Safe Ageing No Discrimination (SAND), which works to improve the experiences of those in the LGBTQ+ community when accessing health and social care services.

The team and residents also work closely with dementia churches, local food banks and baby banks.

Beyond activities, the home also has a Wishing Tree, designed to enable residents to make wishes – whether it’s trying something new or revisiting past hobbies or careers.

Emma Tillyer, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, added: “We’re thrilled to have been nominated for a national award – it’s incredibly rewarding to have the strong relationships we’ve worked hard to build with the local community, family and friends recognised nationally, especially so soon after we’ve opened.

“We work so hard to create a warm, family atmosphere to ensure that residents and team members feel like they are part of the Oxbow Manor family. We love hosting activities and events which allow residents to thrive and flourish, either by reminiscing about a past interest, or by trying something new for the very first time.

“I am really proud of the team and what they achieve on a daily basis through their dedication and passion for residents. We’re all keeping our fingers crossed for a win later this year!”

The winners and finalists will be celebrated at the Royal Garden Hotel, London, on May 17.