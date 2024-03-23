Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford & Wrekin Council has said 1,500 people responded to a consultation about the future of Wellington Market.

The council purchased the market in November 2023 after securing funding from the Central Government’s Capital Regeneration Programme fund.

The authority said the findings of an extensive consultation process mark a "significant milestone" in the "journey towards revitalising one of the community’s most cherished assets".

The consultation gathered opinions on the current market and aspirations for its future to shape the future direction of the market with the Council already completing some improvements including a new heating system.

Findings of the consultation include a desire for an increased variety on offer, a need to upgrade heating and toilet facilities, and a want for more events including food festivals, farmers markets and late night markets.

Surveys of the building have already commenced to understand the physical condition of the market building and this along with the findings of this consultation will inform the next phase of design which will be the subject of further engagement later in the year.

Subject to planning approval, main works are envisaged to start in Winter/Spring 24/25.

Councillor Lee Carter said: "We are delighted to see how many people have taken the time to give their views during this consultation period and the positive support for the market’s future.

"We’re right with the traders and public in wanting to improve the Market so that it is successful for many generations to come.

“We’ve already invested to upgrade the heating system, which was a key request of traders and shoppers, and we’ll continue to invest to upgrade the building after years of under investment.”

A series of frequently asked questions regarding the project, along with the consultation summary, can be accessed online at: telford.gov.uk/info/21923/wellington_market