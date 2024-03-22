Savills make new promotions in Telford
Savills has announced two promotions in its Telford office, effective from March 2024.
Rural surveyor Adam Weaver has been promoted to director, while Marcus Taylor becomes an associate in the forestry team.
Adam qualified as a chartered surveyor in 1992 and specialises in estate management. He is currently the resident agent on the Arbury Estate.
Having graduated with a MSc (Hons) degree in forestry management with distinction, Marcus started working for Savills in March 2020 as a graduate forester and has continued to progress in the business ever since.
Rhydian Scurlock-Jones, head of Savills Telford, said: “I would like to congratulate both Adam and Marcus on their very-well deserved promotions.
"They have done incredibly well in a challenging market and I would like to thank them for the key role they have played in the ongoing success of Savills in Telford.”