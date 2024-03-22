Savills make new promotions in Telford

Rural surveyor Adam Weaver has been promoted to director, while Marcus Taylor becomes an associate in the forestry team.

Adam Weaver

Adam qualified as a chartered surveyor in 1992 and specialises in estate management. He is currently the resident agent on the Arbury Estate.

Having graduated with a MSc (Hons) degree in forestry management with distinction, Marcus started working for Savills in March 2020 as a graduate forester and has continued to progress in the business ever since.

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones, head of Savills Telford, said: “I would like to congratulate both Adam and Marcus on their very-well deserved promotions.

"They have done incredibly well in a challenging market and I would like to thank them for the key role they have played in the ongoing success of Savills in Telford.”