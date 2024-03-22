Darwin Centre set to host showcase of Shropshire businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The event will take place from April 15-20 and is a special collaboration with the Shropshire Growth Hub and Buy-From, bringing together the best of local artisans in a vibrant celebration of creativity and craftsmanship.

The showcase will feature eight outstanding local businesses, each bringing something unique and exciting to the table.

Visitors can expect everything from Calluna Upcycling's cleverly repurposed items to Coppermoss Jewellery's beautifully handcrafted pieces and Pegboarders gorgeous handcrafted gifts and homewares.

Art lovers will be attracted to Gisela Robinson Art's delightful illustrations, Sarah Corkhill’s stunning representations of local landscapes, and Isabel Bradley Designs’ mixed media masterpieces.

Luxury items for the home can be discovered with Mustard and Gray's custom-made housewares combing modern style with traditional craftmanship. Fragrance-lovers will be drawn to the stunning, Vegan perfumes from The Perfume Laboratory.

"We're thrilled about this new partnership," said Anna Sadler of the Shropshire Growth Hub. "It's a wonderful platform for our local artisans to connect with the community and share their incredible work. We invite everyone to join us and discover the unique, handcrafted treasures our region has to offer."

Shropshire Artisan Showcase will run from 10am to 4pm on the upper-level next door to Costa Coffee in the Darwin Shopping Centre from April 15-20.