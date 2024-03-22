Coach company kicks off new season and Telford expansion with charity fundraising

Caradoc Coaches has for years run tours from its base near Church Stretton, from surrounding areas and Shrewsbury, but events last year have caused a gap in the market, particularly in the Telford area, initiating a deluge of new enquiries from the town's residents wanting days out and mini-breaks.

The firm's programme for the new season started with a fundraising day trip to Worcester where all proceeds went to Lingen Davies – Caradoc Coaches’ charity of the year.

Staff and passengers raised more than £1,300 with all fees from the tickets going to the Shrewsbury based charity, along with donations through raffles and games on the two buses on the day and also pre-trip donations from people who could not make it but wanted to support.

Other events during the season include an April trip to ‘Downton Abbey’, a Coronation Street tour in November, an exclusive boat trip on the River Thames, the Blackpool illuminations, a trip on the famous Shakespeare Express in June – the country’s fastest steam locomotive, and an overnight stay at the eminent Waldorf Hotel in London over Easter.

There are a variety of other trips on offer throughout the year to several seaside destinations, a weekend in York, the Appleby Horse Fair – the largest gypsy fair in Europe, a London Christmas weekend, and a five-day holiday to Llandudno at the end of July, to name just a few.

Caradoc Coaches owned by Graham and Alixe Gough, is based near Church Stretton, and specialises in all forms of group travel including, coach holidays, airport transfers, European travel, corporate and private outings, wedding transport as well as their renown day trips.

Graham said: “The economic climate is proving extremely difficult for everyone, but our priority as always is to provide value for money without compromise to safety or the quality of our service, and we pride ourselves on our fleet of modern coaches and experienced, helpful drivers.

“Our Worcester Charity Day launched our 2024 season whereby our drivers and volunteers gave their time for free that day and all proceeds, including ticket revenue, was donated to Lingen Davies, our charity of the year and a cause that is very close to our hearts.

“We are really excited to reveal our new programme for the 2024 season and we will now be including Telford as a pick-up destination for all our trips. Increasing our pick-up points in Telford was the only logical step for us and came about by the increase in demand for our trips from people in that area.

“Coach trips are very important for people who do not drive, cannot afford to travel by car, do not have the confidence to drive longer distances or simply want to enjoy the relaxation and stress-free coach tour.

“It is also reassuring for many to know that everything is being organised for them and that multi-generational family groups can go together without anyone being burdened with the driving. It is also true that many people discovered the delights of the staycation through the restraints of Covid - falling in love once again with what is right here on offer in the UK.

“We have some great trips planned this year, with an easy telephone booking system. Caradoc will also be picking up in Telford on its already well-established London day tours. This direct, efficient service, dropping in central London, enables passengers to enjoy the delights of the capital city at a fraction of the cost of the train journey.”

For information visit www.caradoccoaches.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/CaradocCoachesShropshire to view all events.

Call 01694 724522 or email enquiries@caradoccoaches.co.uk to book.