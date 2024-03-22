Aaron & Partners seeking the next generation of legal talent

Aaron & Partners, which has an office in Shrewsbury, has opened its training contract application process for next year, and is looking to build on 2024’s success, which saw a record number of applicants.

As part of its partner-led approach, successful applicants will work alongside partners where possible throughout their training contracts and can expect to be directly involved in complex legal matters.

This approach to pair junior staff with senior team members gives trainees at Aaron & Partners a unique opportunity to be mentored by its most experienced colleagues, including Nick Clarke, Senior Partner & Head of Dispute Resolution, Hugh Strickland, Corporate and Commercial Partner, Lorraine Saunders, Family Law Partner and Caroline King, Head of HR.

Nick said: “Recruiting up and coming talent and promoting from within has become one of the driving forces of our success and growth. That’s why it was brilliant to see such a strong response to last year’s application process.

“We look forward to welcoming our new trainee solicitors to the team in September 2025, and helping them develop and take the next step in their careers.”

While applicants must have passed the Legal Practice Course (LPC) or SQE 1 & 2 by September 2025, they don’t need to have completed any work experience placements.

In addition to their interesting and complex caseload, trainees at Aaron & Partners are placed at the forefront of various committees within the business. Additionally, there is also the potential to develop their careers on overseas trips thanks to the firm being a member of IAG Global, the international network of independent law firms.

This gives trainees the opportunity to gain a wider perspective of how the law works in other countries, as well as developing lasting relationships with key contacts.

Applications are now openbut close on March 31, with the new intake to start next year. To find out more about Aaron & Partners’ training contracts and apply, visit aaronandpartners.com/careers/training-contracts-at-aarons/