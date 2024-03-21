Investment to cut waiting times for family law cases welcomed

Sue Hodgson, head of family law at Lanyon Bowdler, said the investment announced in the Chancellor’s Spring Budget was positive – but only if it was used in the right way.

During the Budget, Jeremy Hunt said, “too many legal cases, particularly in family law, should never go to court,” adding, “it would cost us less if they didn’t.”

The Government is pledging to invest £170 million into non court-based legal resolution, digitising the court process and reducing re-offending. The investment will include £55 million earmarked for family courts to shorten waiting times by offering more online guidance and earlier legal advice.

Sue said: “I welcome any funding into a service which is currently in need of reform and it is good news that families going through the worst times will have resources for alternative dispute resolution.

“No-one wants to go to court, however I worry that there is always a place for court resolution particularly in cases of high conflict and where there are risks and welfare concerns for the child.

“It’s vital that the Government doesn’t lose sight of the overall need for justice whilst seeking much-needed efficiencies and cost savings.”