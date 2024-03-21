Easter bunny trail to bring boost to Newport businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Newport Easter Bunny Trail returns on Friday, March 22 and runs until Saturday, March 30.

The week-long event will challenge families to find more than 80 bunnies placed in various businesses in the town and note their names.

There will be a prize for all participants that return their forms with the names of the business bunnies over the Easter holidays, as well as a first, second and third prize, plus a gift for the parents of the prize winners.

The entry forms are available from Newport Town Council, Gunero’s, The Library, Clarke’s Solicitors, Roberts Nicholas Financial, Barker Healey and Newport Indoor Market from Friday.

Karen Woodcock Chair of Newport Chamber of Commerce said: "I have been overwhelmed with the generosity of local businesses, Waitrose Newport have donated the first, second and third place prizes.

"Soul Shropshire have donated a beautiful gift for the parent of the prize winners, Win Financial have donated a bottle of Prosecco, Oxfam Newport have donated several small prizes and AYP Ltd have printed all the entry forms.”