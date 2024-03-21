Church Stretton boutique set to host wedding fayre

Appleby & Shaw will host the event in its boutique, at 56 Sandford Avenue.

There will be discount vouchers, free gifts and goody bags available on the day, which runs from 11am-4pm.

There will also be complimentary drinks on arrival at the boutique as well as a selection of canapes.

A number of local wedding suppliers will be available to chat to on the day including Castle Brides, Oak Apple Catering, John Thomas Wedding Flowers and Salon 54.

Other guests include make up artist Natalie Ravenscroft, Nails by Nancy, Jigsaw Marquees, Saxtons, 1809 Shoppe of Gifts, Jan Price Cakes, The Little Cafe, Robbie T Event Services and Sweet Tooth.