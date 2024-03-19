Shropshire Chamber pledges support to charitable organisation

Shropshire Community Foundation supports residents across the whole ceremonial county of Shropshire, helping them by championing local groups, connecting them to donors and channelling funds to them.

The Chamber has now officially joined forces with the Foundation to help connect its members with causes and organisations that could benefit from support.

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, said: “Shropshire is a generous county, and as a Chamber we have a key role to play in helping businesses to give something back.

“We know how important this is to local companies across the county, and if we can help to connect companies with charities and organisations that help communities thrive, our partnership with the community foundation is an excellent opportunity.

“Through collaborative working, we believe we can make a real difference to many people across the county.”

To mark the joint approach, High Sheriff of Shropshire Mandy Thorn visited the Chamber’s office in Telford to present Ruth with an official certificate.

Mandy said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Chamber on board and to have their support in helping us to connect people who care with causes that matter.

“Our aim at the Shropshire Community Foundation is to create the biggest social impact possible, through generating and investing donations and endowments, securing statutory funding and delivering grants.

“We want to help address specific challenges in local communities and by working with organisations such as the Chamber, we can help the very causes and people who need it most.”

To find out more, visit www.shropshirecommunityfoundation.org.uk