Ashton & Co Solicitors, Sitka Drive, Shrewsbury, was born when Terry Jones Solicitors, part of the Metamorph Group, in Shrewsbury was closed with immediate effect by the Solicitors Regulation Authority in December 2022.

Having been made redundant, Richard Ashton decided to establish his own business which is now going from strength to strength.

“Eight of my former colleagues wished to join me in the endeavour.” he said.

Richard Ashton

“I worked at great speed to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals and we commenced trading less than eight weeks after the closure of the firm.

"We have just completed our first year of trading successfully and many former clients of Metamorph chose to follow my team and I into my new business. The support we have received from clients, old and new, and local professionals has been truly humbling.”

“The business is now going from strength to strength and we have just appointed our first new recruit.”

To find out more about the business, visit ashtonandcolegal.co.uk.