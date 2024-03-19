Persimmon Homes deliver grand gesture for community cinema

Gobowen Community Group received the donation from the developer as part of its Community Champions initiative. The group is run on a not-for-profit basis, aiming to benefit the town and its surrounding areas through events, fundraising and any other activities that may be needed.

The group's events are held regularly and are free to attend wherever possible. Persimmon's funding will allow Gobowen Community Group to start their own community cinema, helping the team to purchase a projector and screen – allowing hundreds of people locally to have access to this facility.

Craig Emery, Chairman at Gobowen Community Group said: "We’re very grateful to Persimmon for their donation to our Community Group – it will really help towards continuing the work we do in the area. This grant in particular will help to expand our work and enable us to provide a Community Cinema in Gobowen which will be accessible to all families locally.”

Daniel Hassall, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.

"It’s a delight to be able to offer this support to Gobowen Community Group and wish them the very best of luck with setting up the community cinema!”