JLR to recruit 250 for new electrification roles

The new recruits will work at the company's Gaydon and Whitley facilities.

The luxury car manufacturer, which has an operation at the i54 north of Wolverhampton, is specifically recruiting more than 40 battery engineering roles, working across disciplines including advanced energy storage systems, battery cell design, and cell stack assemblies, as well as hardware and software essential to battery and electrical systems.

The remaining roles span specialisms in propulsion, including propulsion software, calibration and controls, HV system integration, electrical system component design and more. Aspects of the roles will also focus on improving fast charging experiences for JLR clients.

The roles will be based at JLR’s Gaydon Engineering Centre and the company’s £250m Future Energy Lab in Whitley, Coventry, where JLR develops and tests batteries and Electric Drive Units (EDUs).

This facility enables JLR to rapidly test electric vehicles in extreme-weather climate chambers, reducing emissions associated with sending fleets of prototypes around the world.

Thomas Mueller, JLR Executive Director of Product Engineering, said: ‘’The realisation of our Reimagine strategy is dependent on our investment in people and technology.

"As we continue to invest in our facilities, we are now seeking very talented people to help us develop advancements in propulsion technology that will underpin our next generation modern luxury vehicles.’’

Freddy Gunnarsson, JLR Cell Design Manager said: ‘We are ramping up our work, converting cutting-edge science into battery propulsion systems that offer our clients unique driving and charging experiences, expected of modern luxury vehicles. This is an exciting opportunity for battery chemistry experts to help define the next generation of electrical powertrains.’’

The next electric vehicle to launch will be the new Range Rover Electric manufactured in Solihull, UK, for which clients can join the waiting list.