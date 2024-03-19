English Tourism Week: We celebrate 17 of Shropshire's top attractions

The county will be amongst the UK's most amazing attractions as they vie for the precious pounds and pennies of visitors from this country and beyond so we take a look at just some of the top places to go.

We're in the middle of English Tourism Week (March 15 to 24) - which traditionally kick starts the season - so we took this as an excuse to delve into the top 17 places to go. But to be honest there are scores of ideas out there, so apologies to any we have missed!

1. The British Ironwork Centre

The British Ironwork Centre is appealing for spare scrap to complete their biggest ever recycling project based on Transformer, Optimus Prime.

The biggest display of decorative metalwork in the UK. Featuring live work from the some of the best artists and blacksmiths in the country. It is also the spiritual home of the Knife Angel made from over 100,000 weapons which have been removed from the streets of the UK.

2. Blists Hill Victorian Town

Blists Hill

One of the many places Shropshire where you can step back in time to the dawn of the modern age. Hop on over to the Ironbridge area to experience what everyday life was life in 1900 and see how technological advances and industry were changing people's lives.

You will be able to visit Victorian shops and cottages, meet craftspeople demonstrating their trades and taste authentic food in our recreated working town.

3. Attingham Park

File photo of The Bee Adventurous Trail during a past Easter activity at Attingham Park.

Shropshire is blessed with some of the most beautiful countryside in the country, all of which makes for brilliant social media backdrops. Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, has a vast mansion set in expansive parkland. Discovering the Berwicks' estate with acres of parkland, miles of walks, the huge organic walled garden, large playfield and welcoming mansion is a full day out.

4. The Iron Bridge and Tollhouse

The Iron Bridge

Talking of brilliant Instagram backdrops, the Iron Bridge at "Telford on Sea" as some wags call it, is amongst the very best. This magnificent monument stands as one of the greatest symbols of the place where the Industrial Revolution began, the UNESCO World Heritage Site Ironbridge Gorge.

Since its construction in 1779 tourists have flocked to marvel at the extraordinary structure that dominates the small town which takes its name.

5. Quarry Park, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Flower Show at The Quarry. Picture: Paul Elton

The Quarry is Shrewsbury’s 29-acre parkland, encircled by the majestic loop of the river Severn. At the heart of the Quarry lies the Dingle, a floral masterpiece cultivated by world renowned gardener Percy Thrower, who served as Parks Superintendent for 28 years. It's a sunken garden landscaped with alpine borders, bedding plants, shrubbery and charming water features.

6. Stokesay Castle

Stokesay Castle held a Medieval weekend with York City Levy Medieval Re-Enactment Society in 2023

The county has a long, turbulent and significant history and is dotted with scores of castles and historic venues. Stokesay Castle is one of the finest and best-preserved fortified medieval manor house in England.

You will be able to discover the great hall, unchanged for over 700 years. Stokesay Castle was constructed at the end of the 13th century by Laurence of Ludlow, who at the time was one of the richest men in England.

7. Ludlow Castle

Ludlow Castle. Picture: Shropshire Council.

Talking of castles, the one at Ludlow is one of the finest medieval ruins in England. You can wander around what remains of its walls and battlements and wonder about the goings on of the richest and most powerful families in England. And then outside is the glorious bustling market town of Ludlow.

8. Hawkstone Park Follies

Hawkstone Park Follies

Set in 100 acres of parkland at Weston-under-Redcastle, near Shrewsbury the Follies is a range of dramatic and rugged natural sandstone hills that were developed to include gullies, caves, towers and bridges, becoming one of the most visited landscapes in Britain during the 19th Century.

9. Carding Mill Valley

Visitors walking at Carding Mill Valley and the Shropshire Hills, Shropshire. National Trust/John Millar

If the countryside is your thing, head to Church Stretton and take a wander around the Carding Mill Valley. Covering as much as 2,000 hectares (4,942 acres) of heather-covered hills with stunning views of the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Welsh hills, this is an important place for wildlife, geology and archaeology.

There are paths for walking, cycling and horse riding, you can even drive to the top of the hill to take in the views. In Carding Mill Valley there are visitor facilities including a tea-room, toilets and car parking. But if you can go by public transport, do as it can get very very busy and it is a big bugbear among some of the locals.

10. Frankly Alpacas

Frankly Alpacas in Broseley are diversifying to include Dexter Cows and Shropshire Sheep. In Picture: John Franklin-Hackett.

Shropshire boasts plenty of places to go for animal experiences, including Frankly Alpacas in Broseley. But don't be deceived by the name because the venue is more than the South American camelid mammal after diversifying to include Dexter Cows and Shropshire Sheep.

The animals roam freely around the fields and there is little to no barrier between you and them.

Here's a tip you might find useful. Alpacas are often confused with llamas. How do you tell the difference: Alpacas are noticeably smaller than llamas, apparently!

11. Wroxeter Roman City

Wroxeter Roman City Photo by English Heritage

One of the largest Roman towns in Britain was built near what is now Shrewsbury, and if it were in the middle of the county town it would surely count as a tourist attraction to rival Roman Chester an hour away.

As it is there are some pretty staggering reminders of what an extraordinary civilisation created Wroxeter (Viriconium Cornoviorum) some 2,000 years ago. You can wander the remains of the bath-house and explore a reconstructed town house.

12. Shrewsbury Abbey

Procession to Shrewsbury Abbey, to mark the end of High Sheriff Mandy Thorn's role in the position..

If you are into churches, Shropshire has an abundance of historic Christian places of worship, all with their own fascinating architecture and history. Shrewsbury Abbey is arguably the finest but I wouldn't want to argue with proponents of churches in Ludlow, Tong, Claverley, or anywhere else with one of these gems.

There has been a place of worship on the site of Shrewsbury Abbey since Anglo-Saxon times. The Abbey was founded as a Benedictine Monastery by Roger de Montgomery in 1083 on the site of an existing Saxon church. After the dissolution of the monasteries in the reign of King Henry VIII the part of the Abbey building which survived continued as a Parish Church – as it is to this day.

13. Shrewsbury Prison

Shrewsbury Prison.

Just a short stroll out of the town's railway station sits Shrewsbury Prison, also known as The Dana. It was completed in 1793 and named after Rev Edmund Dana. The original building was constructed by Thomas Telford, following plans by Shrewsbury Architect, John Hiram Haycock.

Now a tourist attraction with a gruesome history of public hangings and cruel conditions the prison is also frequently used on TV programmes. So when you're wandering around the streets keep a look out for celebrities in town for the latest crime series.

14. The Market Hall, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury's Indoor Market traders celebrating yet another award

With apologies to all the other great markets in Shropshire, including Wellington, Ludlow, Market Drayton and Oswestry, we have to stay in the county town for this particular category of attraction. After all it is widely acknowledged as Britain's favourite after sweeping the board by acclaim at national awards. Packed to the brim with independent traders, there are cafes, greengrocers, bakers, and all manner of local businesses to support.

15. Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

Run by local charity, Grow Cook Learn, the centre in Craven Arms is home to a well known and much loved replica skeleton of the fully grown male mammoth that was found less than 20 miles up the A49 road in Condover. This replica is one of only two that can be found in the UK.

The centre is surrounded by beautiful countryside, and there are a number of circular walks that can be taken from there to explore the beautiful Shropshire Hills. There are also 30 acres of riverside meadows and an excellent cafe for that post walk refreshment.

16. The Mere at Ellesmere

File photo from 2022 at the unveiling of a statue dedicated to George, a well loved Goose that graced the Mere for 20 years. Mayor: Anne Wignall was pictured revealing it to the public

Shropshire boasts some stunning geological history, including nine meres and mosses that can be found in the unique county landscape.

At 46 hectares The Mere at Ellesmere is the largest of these features which were formed by the retreat of glaciers during the last ice age some 12,000 years ago. It's now an award winning park but visitors should note that there is no walking route around the entirety of the Mere.

And here's a tip on how not to annoy locals in the know. Don't call them lakes, they are meres!

17. Exotic Zoo Wildlife Park

Telford's very own megalodon jaw arrives at the Exotic Zoo. In Picture: Scott Adams

The Exotic Zoo, in the heart of Telford Town Park, is a family favourite and award winning small zoo that has topped Trip Advisor for many years. You can now also visit its new Natural History and Dino Museum.

Staff at the venue work hard to mix their passion for educating people with an immersive experience to engage and excite people about our amazing planet and the animals that call it their home.

With apologies to all those lovely places and attractions we have not featured this time, here's to you, Shropshire's fantastic tourist businesses.