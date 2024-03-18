Shropshire drinks business lodges expansion plans with lorry park and bigger warehouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Montgomery Waters says a scheme submitted this month for a new development in Church Stretton will enhance its business and create employment opportunities for local people.

The firm is hoping to extend the warehouse on its existing Shrewsbury Road site to the north of the town, alongside a planned new lorry park on a plot of land opposite.

The lorry park contains spaces for seven vehicles and an LPG tank, according to outline plans submitted to Shropshire Council.

A new access point would be constructed to the lorry park off Shrewsbury Road, while the warehouse building would use the existing access at the site.

According to a supporting statement prepared by planning agents Roger Parry and Partners, improvements to landscaped areas including an “ornate gazebo” located to the north west of the plant would be included as part of the scheme.

“The planning application is submitted in respect of a new warehouse building, lorry park and associated access. The proposed development is consistent with the existing planning use on the site and will not, either by its nature, design, or scale, have an adverse effect on the character of the area,” the company said.

Montgomery Waters, Church Stretton. Photo: Google

“The development will provide numerous economic, environmental, and social benefits, notably enhancing the success of the Church Stretton branch of Montgomery Waters to help maintain their continued customer demand for their services and products whilst also creating new employment opportunities and securing Montgomery Waters presence in the area.”

The company had an application for an extension to its main site in Churchstoke, on the Powys/Shropshire border, approved by Powys County Council last year.

The company employs around 100 people and currently operate five high speed bottling lines in Churchstoke, running at speeds of up to 31,000 bottles per hour, with around 10,000 pallets stored at any one time.

Shropshire Council will decide on the plans in due course.