Date set for new Domino's store at former fish and chip shop - with 200-pizza giveaway

The former home of Zach's Plaice in Newport, will start trading as pizza takeaway next month.

The company was given the green light by planning officers in December last year. One month later, the chippy closed its doors on over four decades of service.

The new store on High Street will be open from 11am to 11pm, seven days a week, from Monday, April 8.

Ricky Kandola, Operations Director at SK Group said: “We’re excited to come to the thriving market town of Newport, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza."

Zach Yiacoumis' Zach's Plaice shut on January 14. The 74-year-old, originally from Cyprus, opened the shop in 1983.

Zach Yiacoumis closed Zach's Plaice fish and chip shop in January

He said that after putting in 60-hour weeks he had finally decided to call it a day, saying: "A lot of people have come in to say goodbye and happy retirement. My mind tells me to carry on but my body does not."

The new Domino's store will be giving out 200 free personal pizzas to customers in the area the weekend before opening, along with a free cookie to all customer collecting their orders on opening week.

His fish and chip shop ran from 1983 to this year

The store will be celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on opening Monday at 11am, where community members and customers are invited to meet the new store team and try some freshly prepared Domino’s pizza.

For those looking to make extra 'dough', Domino's bosses say the store will create 25 jobs and is actively recruiting for roles including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.

Those interested are asked to email Hammad.Akhtar@dominosfr.com