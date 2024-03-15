Shropshire care home sold with 'exciting plans to expand'
A Shropshire care home has been sold for an undisclosed fee, with plans to 'expand and improve the business'.
Property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced Rylands Nursing and Residential Care Home in Newport has been sold to specialist care recruitment company, Frontline.
It will be Frontline's first care home acquisition.
Thomas Thompson, Director at Frontline, said: “We are thrilled to have completed the purchase of Rylands Nursing and Residential Care Home.