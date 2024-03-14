Newly qualified Shropshire solicitor takes on permanent role

Rachel Raybould-Dear has now completed her 18-month training contract at law firm mfg Solicitors and will be moving to the firm’s offices in Telford.

She has worked at the firm for 12 months prior to the commencement of her training.

Rachel has joined the firm’s Commercial Property division where she will handle a variety of commercial leases, sales and property acquisition deals with clients across the UK.

Based in Telford, she will work closely with David Raymont and Lynsey Cater.

Iain Morrison, chairman of mfg Solicitors, said: “It’s been brilliant to see Rachel thriving over the past 18-months during her training contract.

“She has worked across all our departments gaining vital experience and has positioned herself for a successful career. "Rachel is certainly considered to be amongst our rising stars and is already building excellent day-to-day and long-term relations with our clients.

“Everyone across the firm is thrilled to see her qualifying and I’m certain she will play a key role in our success in the years to come.”