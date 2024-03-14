National recognition for Oswestry's Bailey Head

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bailey Head won a Highly Commended prize in the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates Business Awards in Liverpool.

Owners Grace Goodlad and Duncan Borrowman were in Liverpool to receive their award in the UK's Best Independent Craft Beer Pub/Bar Rural competition. It was the sixth time they have been finalists in the awards in the last seven years.

Beer writer Pete Brown, announcing the award, said "This is an award for pubs or bars in village, rural or isolated locations, so it is a much tougher award then the urban one. The Bailey Head are no strangers to this award, they are among the finalists every year."

Grace said: "We are particularly pleased to consistently be among the finalists as it is challenging to always be pushing to keep our quality and range at the top."

Duncan added: "We find that increasingly these awards attract beer tourists to Oswestry and the wider area, which is good not only for us but other businesses in the area."

The Royal Barn, Kirkby Lonsdale collected the award while Vocation & Co., Hebden Bridge was another finalist.