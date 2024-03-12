Wace Morgan expands property team with new hire

Cassie Chidlow joins the Shrewsbury-based firm as associate solicitor and has more than 10 years’ experience in the property sector.

She joins from a large Shropshire law firm where she specialised in residential property, having previously worked at an international West Midlands law firm.

Cassie said: “Wace Morgan has an excellent reputation for its knowledge and expertise and for giving clients a really good experience, and I’m delighted to be part of the team.

“I love working in residential property and the Shropshire housing market is a dynamic and exciting area to serve. Moving home can be a stressful time, but I like being able to help people through the process, make things as smooth as possible for them.”

Cassie is experienced in all aspects of residential property transactions, including sales and purchases, property transfers, first registrations and re-mortgages, and has also worked in the commercial property sector.

Claire Jenkins, Head of Wace Morgan’s Residential Property department, said: “Cassie is a real talent. She has a deep understanding of property transactions and is well liked by clients and colleagues.

“She provides considered and expert advice to our clients, many of whom come to us for our experience and knowledge of the sector, and it’s a privilege to welcome her to the team.”

The firm, which also has offices in Bishops Castle and Telford, is also recruiting within its Private Client division.

Chris Detheridge, Managing Director at Wace Morgan, added: “Appointments such as Cassie’s further cement our reputation as one of Shropshire’s leading law firms.

“Demand for our experienced, practical legal support continues to grow and we are actively recruiting across a number of departments so that we can best meet the demand of our clients.”