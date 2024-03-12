Glyn Upton Removals collected an award as a Super Elite Honours Remover from the National Guild of Removers and Storers.

The business is also a member of the Removals Industry Ombudsman Scheme and supports customers with packing, home de-cluttering, transport, storage and unpacking.

Business owner Glyn said: “It’s really nice to receive the award again and we like it because it shows the hard work and effort put in by the team here.”

The company has also just collected its latest Euro 6 vehicle to bolster the business’ large fleet.

Finance manager Sarah Upton-Atherton handed over the keys to the impressive truck to operations manager Shaun Croft last week.