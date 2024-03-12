Shropshire business leaders reflect on another damaging blow to rail network

A landslip at Oakengates means the main line linking Shrewsbury and Telford to the Black Country will be closed for at least two weeks, and possibly longer.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “We have long identified that one of the key barriers to growth in this county is the lack of transport infrastructure which is fit for purpose in terms of both road and rail.

“That’s one of the reasons we are urging rail operators to reverse their decision to close Shropshire’s direct service to London this summer.

“This latest closure is through no fault of the operators, but it is already clear that the replacement bus services are inadequate, and are delivering another damaging blow to the local economy.

“We need reassurance from the Department for Transport that the repairs will be done as a matter of priority, and as quickly as possible.”

She added: “Businesses need fast, reliable and frequent direct services between Shropshire and London allowing them to make new connections, sell their goods and services and to showcase the great business community that we have in our county to both national and international audiences.

“Any disruption to our rail service can only be detrimental to the ability of the Shropshire business community to generate economic growth for our region.”

Michael Goodall from the FSB in Shropshire added: "Rail is an essential mode of transportation for Shropshire’s small businesses. It provides access to business for employees, customers and suppliers. It also has a vital role to play in local and national Government plans to reach net zero by 2050.

"However, this latest disruption, coming so soon on the back of the unwelcome announcement that services to London are being culled, will do little to persuade local business leaders’ that local rail services are fit for purpose”.