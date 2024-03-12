Halls in Shrewsbury is keen to add a Senior Planning Consultant and an Architectural Technologist or Technician to its current team of six staff.

Paul Watson, Halls’ Senior Planning Consultant, said the company is working on a wide range of planning projects for clients, including residential developments, new dwellings, barn conversions, holiday cabins and changing agricultural buildings to commercial use.

He said the company is keen to strengthen its team with additional planning and technical expertise due to ever evolving planning policy and building regulations.

“We are picking up a lot of work because we pride ourselves on providing honest, realistic advice and the Halls name is trusted and well respected,” said Paul. “We urgently need extra hands due to the growing demand for our services.

“We devote time for site visits and our clients have access to a diverse range of skills and services within the business. We have specialists to provide advice on grants, finance, house and land sales and letting, as well as farm diversification.”

Towards the end of last year, Halls strengthened its team by acquiring award-winning Shropshire planning and design firm, Shenton Owen Planning and Design, based in Whitchurch.

David Owen, Managing Director of Shenton Owen and a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Building Engineers, has added valuable experience to support Paul and his team but there is a need for further help due to a major increase in business over the last few months.

Halls’ Managing Director Jon Quinn said: “To grow our Planning and Development department we need the expertise of the best people in the business. As with the other disciplines catered for through Halls, we are focussed on becoming the go-to firm for all planning and development enquiries.

“We pride ourselves in having a sustainable approach to our business, which all hinges on providing our clients with honest advice specific to their best interests.”

For more information about the positions call Andrea Llewellyn Bell, on 01743 450700 or email andrealb@hallsgb.com