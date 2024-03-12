Aico launches training for electrical distributors

The company, a European market leader in home life safety, says the course has been created specifically for electrical distributors andwill provide advice on industry regulations, and legislation, as well as relevant products and technology.

The new course follows on the heels of the business having supported more than 40,000 electricians and contractors via their award-winning Expert Installer Training.

The course is completely free and open to all Electrical Distributor Association (EDA) members, giving attendees 30 minutes of FIA accredited CPD time.

It provides an overview of legislation and grading, alarms and sensor types, and a detailed look into Aico’s full product range, assisting in promoting best practice within the industry.

It explores examples of the diverse housing stock here in the UK and possible product specification needs of different end users. With industry technology and products constantly evolving, it is vital that distributors are up to date with the latest legislation, products, and devices, providing consumers with the best possible advice and recommendations.

To find out more, visit aico.co.uk/find-a-regional-spec-manager/