Shropshire communications agency champions Armed Forces

Zen Communications was recently invited to a presentation at Dawley Reserves Centre in their latest venture to become an Armed Forces champion.

Managing Director, Rhiannon Williams, signed the Armed Forces Covenant, along with Major Richard Green RY, Squadron Leader D Squadron (Shropshire Yeomanry) Royal Yeomanry, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.

Rhiannon said: “We’re passionate about creating – and maintaining – an inclusive, empowering, and supportive workplace for both our team, and for our clients."

“Having worked with local organisations, including Telford Veteran Trail and Allsports Coaches Coaching Academy, through our pro bono work, this is a natural extension of our commitment to those who have served, or who are serving, in the Armed Forces.

“This is especially important to us, as our Commercial Director, Alan S. Adams, proudly served in the Royal Navy as a Weapons Engineer and Submariner for six years after joining the Submarine Service on Remembrance Day 1985.

"And so, this is to recognise our solidarity with him, and all those who’ve served, that bring value to our business, our community, and to our country.”

As a national promise, the Armed Forces Covenant ensures that those who serve – or have served – in the Armed Forces, along with their families, are treated fairly and with respect.

“As part of our pledge, we endeavour to uphold the key principles of the Armed Forces Covenant,” Rhiannon continued.

“And we’re dedicated to raising awareness and promoting the Armed Forces within our wider communities, as well as striving to develop further relationships with military personnel, both past and present.

"It was an honour to be invited to the signing of the Covenant, and we’re incredibly proud to become the latest champion for the Armed Forces – we look forward to furthering this support in the months and years to come.”