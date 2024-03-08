Funding boost to help businesses go green

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The funding, allocated to Telford and Wrekin Council through the pilot Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS), will complement existing funding channels such as the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The initiatives aim to drive the Net Zero Telford and Wrekin and the Marches Energy Grant programs.

Offering complimentary energy assessments and grant opportunities, schemes will target small and medium-sized enterprises across the West Midlands.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage & Leisure, said: "We are dedicated to fostering a Green Economy and combatting climate change.

"This additional funding allows us to extend Net Zero support to more local businesses, which is fantastic news."

Businesses can apply for grant funding to implement energy-efficient initiatives such as renewable technology and LED lighting. The grant amount varies based on location and project scope.

To find out more, visit the sustainabletelfordandwrekin.com/